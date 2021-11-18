After barely surviving COVID, he still hasn't returned to work. He's not alone.

Health experts estimate approximately 1 million people in the U.S. with long-term COVID symptoms are still unable to return to work.

WASHINGTON — Doctors told Patrick Bright's family to start making funeral arrangements when he was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic.

He spent weeks at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. But when he received one of the first plasma donations to treat the virus, it saved his life. After being on a ventilator for days, Bright woke up Easter Sunday. A few weeks later he was able to go back to his Clinton, Md. home.

But since his return there, life as not returned to normal for him.

"I have to sleep with my feet elevated, and it’s still difficult for me to walk without a cane or using my scooter for distance," said Bright.

In addition to that, his fatigue and heart issues prevented him from being able to return to work. He was forced to medically retire from his job as a Pentagon Police Officer.

Health experts believe about 30% of people diagnosed with COVID will deal with similar long-term issues. The Mayo Clinic recently announced that approximately one million of those people with persistent symptoms have not been able to return to work.

"You can be a healthy person one day and the next day your whole life is turned upside down," he said.

Bright is still on medication and has cardiovascular rehab twice a week. He is part of MedStar's COVID Recovery Program.

The program is a collaboration of doctors trying to help people recover from memory loss, breathing problems and so many other issues.

"We've seen several hundreds of patients in our program that we are treating," said Dr. Eric Wisotzky, the program's medical director.

While some people in the program have recovered, others aren't sure how long they will be dealing with the long-term effects of this virus.

Bright tells WUSA9 some days are better than others, but his positive attitude and family support is what gets him through each day.

"I want people not to take life for granted, and know that COVID is real. I'm thankful to be here, I'm happy to be here and I'm making the best of it," said Bright.