COVID rising in southwest Virginia; health system issues warning

RICHMOND, Va. — The governor and top health officials say southwest Virginia is seeing a sustained, troubling increase in cases of COVID-19 driven partly by family gatherings.

Gov. Ralph Northam addressed the spike in cases at a news conference in Richmond on Wednesday, saying further restrictions on the area are possible if the numbers keep climbing.

Also Wednesday, one area hospital system issued a stark warning that its resources were being stretched thin as 88.5% of its ICU beds are full.