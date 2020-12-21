COVID testing in high demand ahead of Christmas, holiday travel

The CDC advises against any holiday travel this year. If you have to leave, they recommend getting a COVID test one to three days prior to takeoff.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Airport Authority officials report they expect more than 3,000 passengers this Tuesday, December 22. They said it’s the highest Tuesday passenger count they’ve seen since the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against any holiday travel this year. If you have to leave, they recommend getting a COVID test one to three days prior to takeoff.

However, Hampton Roads health officials said testing appointments are booked a few days out.

“We are getting a lot of calls, a lot of emails, a lot of texts trying to get last-minute appointments,” said East Beach Urgent Care Manager Grace McFadden.

Whether it’s a single facility like East Beach Urgent Care in Norfolk or a company with 15 locations across the region like Velocity, COVID testing appointments are filling fast.

“Our clinics are booking two days out, that is the maximum that we are having people book out,” said Velocity Urgent Care Medical Director Dr. Tiffany Sibley.

Just like for Thanksgiving, McFadden said people are desperate to test before traveling or visiting family for Christmas.

“The demands are so high, and I know other facilities are maxing out their testing capacity too,” McFadden said.

Don’t forget to account for the result wait period. Dr. Sibley said a rapid test is the same day, but a PCR test will take several days.

“If for some reason they require a PCR test, that can still take up to three to five days to receive results back through our Lab Corp partners,” Dr. Sibley said.

A CVS spokesperson told us testing results may take even longer than that due to the holiday need. They have 166 locations in Virginia.

New testing sites open often. Rite Aid announced it will have 99 additional testing sites starting Tuesday. Three will open in Norfolk, one in Newport News.

If you do have to travel, health officials said to do it by car and keep gatherings small.

“As you are celebrating, as you are being close to others, the virus is very likely to be right there with you,” said Three Rivers District Director Dr. Richard Williams.

Back in November, a VDH study reported that in a holiday gathering of 20 people, there’s a one in five chance a guest is infected. Dr. Richard Williams said that chance has changed.

“The overall risk level is higher, it’s probably fairly dramatically higher,” Dr. Williams said. “And that makes it even more imperative to avoid a setting where you are likely to be exposed, contract, or give someone else this virus.”

Dr. Sibley said Velocity will work to fit patients in same-day if symptoms are severe enough.

“We will do our best to work you in,” Dr. Sibley said.

McFadden said East Beach Urgent Care books appointments a week out. If you need a test to return to work, she said act now.