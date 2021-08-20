Need a COVID-19 test? Head to Military Circle Mall Wednesday

The VDH is holding the clinic as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Health officials say besides vaccines, testing is still a great way to slow the spread.

NORFOLK, Va. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and vaccinations increase, it's become more difficult to find a COVID test.

But next week, the Virginia Department of Health is hosting a clinic to help.

In the beginning of the pandemic, you could find COVID-19 tests all over Hampton Roads.

As the months went on, demand skyrocketed.

Then, as the vaccines arrived, the focus shifted.

"We had to redirect our efforts to the vaccinations because we know that’s the way we ensure the community more long term resistance and immunity," said Dr. Parham Jaberi with the VDH.

Now, he said they want to make tests more accessible again.

"With the increase in cases over the last several weeks and what the models indicate as that continuing surge into September, we’re gonna give it a try for next week using our medical reserve corps volunteers."

On Wednesday, you can get a COVID-19 test at Military Circle Mall from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

It’s free for people 3-years-old and up and no pre-registration is required.

"I believe it’s the first of its kind in several months," he said.

Jaberi said with so many people still unvaccinated, testing is still a great way to slow down the spread.

"I think it’s prudent to also go back and add the layer of testing simply as a mean of identifying cases early, preventing the potential transmission and really, just one more tool we have in our tool box as the cases are increasing."

At the moment, the testing clinic is just scheduled for this upcoming Wednesday, but depending on the turnout, he said they may add more dates.

You can also get vaccinated at Military Circle Mall on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.