Doctors say get tested after Thanksgiving in addition to before

NORFOLK, Va. — COVID-19 cases are trending up as turkeys are thawing and families are gathering heading into Thanksgiving.

The CDC and other health officials are predicting another COVID-19 winter surge. They're forecasting that 15,000 more Americans could die from COVID-19 in the next two weeks.

"This is not looking like a fun winter," said Dr. Elizabeth Broderick out of Newport News.

So, many people in Hampton Roads snagged a test before they traveled to be with family.

But what should you do after the holiday?

"It depends on the family and their vaccination status."

Broderick says if you’re around someone who is not feeling well or who tests positive, you should get tested before you head back to work.

"If you are fully vaccinated and you don’t feel sick, you can test five to seven days after you possibly get exposed."

If you’re not vaccinated but don’t have symptoms, she says to get a PCR test as soon as possible and get another one five to seven days later and quarantine until you get your result.

"If you start to feel sick, the rapid test should be accurate."

She says following these steps for testing is especially important as the temperature drops

"Our numbers are ticking up locally," said Broderick. "If we wear our mask, improve our ventilation and vaccinate and if we feel ill, go get tested, we can keep this under control."

She says it’s also important that we don’t forget about flu shots and tests as doctors anticipate a bad flu season.

Remember, COVID and the flu have very similar symptoms, but the big difference is the loss of taste or smell with COVID-19.

The clinic at Military Circle Mall is now closed for vaccines and tests.

They will re-open on Monday, but only for COVID-19 testing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.