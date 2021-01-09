COVID-19 tests can be hard to find, plan ahead

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recommends no holiday travel for people who are not fully vaccinated.

NORFOLK, Va. — With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the Labor Day Weekend ahead, more people want to get tested for the virus.

However, finding a test may be harder with increased demand unless you plan ahead.

“I went in and asked if you had any, and they said, we are all out. I asked do you know any other stores that have any, and they said, we think we are all out," said Dr. Taison Bell, Critical Care physician at University of Virginia Health.

This week, Bell said he was in search of a take-home COVID-19 test, but struggled to find one in his area, near Charlottesville. He checked at least 7-8 stores online, by phone, or in person. He finally found a store with only two remaining tests on the shelves.

It's part of the reason health officials across Hampton Roads partnered to offer free, walk-in PCR tests at the Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

On Wednesday, Bob Engle, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health Emergency manager, anticipated more than 200 people to arrive for testing.

The estimate surpasses the prior week of over 100, which surprised Engle and other officials. He said it's a sign of the current demand for testing.

“With the rapid increase in positive tests that we’ve seen in July and August, it has dramatically increased the demand for testing," said Engle.

But that won't stop many people from hitting the road for Labor Day Weekend. If you plan to travel or even plan a gathering, it's a good idea to know your health status and plan ahead.

"Try to look before you need it, so you don't find yourself in a situation like I did," said Dr. Bell.

Meanwhile, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recommends people who aren't fully vaccinated should not travel for the holiday, and anyone who is sick with symptoms is asked to stay put, even if vaccinated.

Dr. Bell said his family is going to sit this one out.

"Anything we can do to prevent the spread of infection and keep people out of the hospital, that's what we need to do," said Dr. Bell. "And unfortunately right now that means trying to gather."

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel while wearing face masks.

The Military Circle Mall free testing clinic will resume again next Wednesday.

On the week of September 13, local health officials will hand over the testing duties to a commercial vendor, and the testing will take place on Mondays through October.