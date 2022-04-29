Hampton Roads parents eagerly await approval of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

13News Now spoke with a local parent who's hopeful the shot will come soon for her child at high risk of severe illness.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA, USA — The remaining group not yet eligible in the U.S. could find themselves in line for their COVID-19 vaccine in a month's time.

On Thursday, Moderna requested federal regulators for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 pediatric vaccine.

If approved, children ages 6 months old to 5 years old can get a series of two low-dose shots.

"The process for getting vaccines for the youngest children has kind of been two steps forward, one step back, two steps forward, one step back," said Kathryn Kain, a mother in Chesapeake eagerly waiting to get her youngest daughter vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ava, 3, has had airway reconstruction and is in the high-risk category.

"We are all still masking in schools or when in crowded public places. We're still holding off on extracurricular activities and big crowds unfortunately, until she can be vaccinated," said Kain.

Leaders with Moderna tout "good production of antibodies." They also said two kid doses showed 40% to 50% efficacy at preventing symptomatic illness.

"It would protect [Ava] against severe disease and that is our biggest concern for her," said Kain.

Cindy Williams, vice president and chief pharmacy officer of Riverside Health System, anticipates a much higher efficacy rate at preventing severe cases and death.

"They do still have additional data they need to put forth to the FDA, which they hope to have submitted within the next two weeks," she said.

Before taking a vote, the FDA will review and meet. The CDC would have to give the final green light.

"I would think, probably, fastest path is about a month from now," said Williams.

Despite the CDC estimating three out of every four American children have been infected with COVID-19, Williams said you can't rely on natural immunity alone.

"You could have had delta, for example, and you have no protection against omicron. The vaccines, at least for serious illness, seem to be covering from variant to variant, even though the efficacy may be slightly less," Williams said.