Currituck County increases restrictions to visitor access to Outer Banks to stop spread of coronavirus

Checkpoints are being set up where officials will ask for your ID to prove your residency.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — Currituck County officials said it would increase restrictions to visitors' access to parts of the Outer Banks to stop the spread of coronavirus in the area.

In a Facebook post, officials said the restrictions include denying access to Currituck Outer Banks to visitors and non-resident property owners.

The restrictions began at 10 p.m. on Friday.

Officials said there is no evacuation order for visitors and non-resident property owners already at the Outer Banks.

Permanent residents of Currituck County can enter Dare County to conduct business, work, and attend medical appointments, officials said in the post.

