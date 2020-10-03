DC coronavirus updates: 900 cases, 21 deaths

The coronavirus has made an impact around the DMV, with cases increasing. Here are your live updates for D.C.

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health professionals said Friday that they are preparing for a medical surge that could see more than 90,000 people sickened by the COVID-19 virus over the course of the next several months.

Mayor Bowser said health care experts are using the CHIME (Covid-19 Hospital Impact Model for Epidemics) model to estimate the number of cases in D.C., and what is needed to mitigate the spread of the virus.

On Friday, April 3, Mayor Bowser said the CHIME model estimates a peak number of more than 93,000 cases in the District over the next several months, with the peak reached in late June or early July.

Mayor Bowser stressed that the models help plan for the future, but medical professionals continue to monitor the virus in the real world.

D.C. Health reported 902 cases in the District on Saturday April 4, and a total of 21 deaths. That's a total of 145 new cases of the coronavirus in D.C. since Friday, April 3, and 6 additional deaths.

As the number of people tested for coronavirus surpasses 6,400 in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has released the criteria needed to be tested at the United Medical Center, which opened Friday.

Key Facts

State of Emergency issued

Stay-at-home order in effect

Schools to continue online learning only and non-essential D.C. government workers to telework until April 27

No public gatherings of more than 10 people in D.C.

All non-essential businesses ordered to close through April 24

Cases connected to Christ Church in Georgetown, CPAC conference, members of D.C. Fire and EMS.

Bowser spoke April 2 at the UMC in Ward 8, where a drive-through testing site is open. The testing site is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to D.C. residents who are symptomatic and 65 and older, have underlying symptoms, health officials and first responders who work in the District.

Official said D.C. police and D.C. Fire & EMS each have more cases of the coronavirus within their departments.

Twelve sworn officers from MPD tested positive for the virus, and 154 are in quarantine, Bowser said on April 1. D.C. Fire and EMS reports 23 positive cases and 177 of its members in quarantine.

On March 30, Bowser put in place a stay-at-home order to keep residents from leaving their homes as frequently during the coronavirus pandemic. Maryland and Virginia put stay-at-home orders in place for its residents on the same day.

Several inmates at the D.C. detention facility tested positive for COVID-19, and 88 have been quarantined, Bowser said April 1. About 45 inmates were released from the D.C. detention center on strict guidelines and discretion with the Department of Correction and the D.C. government. Also, 25 more inmates are expected to be released.

D.C. health officials on March 29 said four more residents died. Also, FEMA has granted a major disaster declaration request for Washington, D.C. following correspondence from District officials. Nine deaths and 495 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in D.C.

"The declaration authorizes the federal government to provide support to (D.C.) in the COVID-19 response, specifically on immediate threats to public health and safety, medical care and sheltering, the movement of supplies and logistics, and operations of our Emergency Operations Center, or EOC," Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Rodriguez said.

Bowser on April 1 said she does not believe FEMA donated any ventilators to the District yet.

"Our message remains the same: Stay home," Bowser said.

The only reasons residents can leave their homes are to go to the grocery stores, pick up medicine, exercise with their own family, are advised to seek medical attention, or if they are performing an essential job.

A testing site was opened March 30 for personnel and first responders from the Department of Corrections, Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire & EMS.

"In the coming weeks, we need to work together to flatten the curve," Bowser said. "If you're not well, if you have symptoms of COVID-19 -- fever, cough or shortness of breath -- we need you to call a doctor, or health care provider and we need you to stay home."

Residents who need medical treatment and are advised by their doctors to get tested should do so regardless of their immigration status, Bowser said.

"If you don't have a doctor, you can call this number 844-726-2797," Mayor's Office on Latino Affairs Director Jackie Reyes-Yanes said.

First responders won't ask about someone's immigration status.

Parking Enforcement

District operations have been adjusted until April 27, including parking enforcement. Parking restrictions during residential street sweeping (cleaning) have been suspended as are restrictions for rush-hour parking -- DPW won't be issuing tickets between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4 pm. and 6 p.m.

"(DOT) has proactively installed signage at 20 locations across the District designating temporary restaurant pick-up/drop-off zones, and those zones are identified by 'Emergency No-Parking' signs," Rodriguez said. "Parking enforcement is in effect for (those) zones."

Tickets for expired license plates and registration stickers has also been suspended. Vehicle towing and booting has also been suspended.

Coronavirus-related Deaths

A 13-year employee of D.C. Employee Youth and Rehab Services, Kenneth Moore, died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, Bowser said April 2.

Bowser said on March 30 that a 39-year-old man with coronavirus has died.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man who passed away at home from coronavirus complications marked the District's fifth coronavirus death, this comes as President Donald Trump approved additional funding for D.C. to combat COVID-19.

Bowser also announced on March 27 that a member of her staff passed away following a coronavirus diagnosis.

Bowser identified the staff member as George Valentine, the Deputy Director of the Office of Legal Council. Bowser said Valentine had more than 20 years of experience in D.C. government and worked in the Office of the Attorney General before joining her team.

In a press briefing Friday, Bowser said that Valentine had come into the office as an essential employee, before being hospitalized. She said that contract tracing is underway.

The mayor told reporters she did not believe she had contact with Valentine during the time of his diagnosis.

DC's Share Of Stimulus Relief Package

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on March 26 that the District was awarded less money than states in the $2.2 trillion relief package that gives checks to Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The District receives $500 million while states were awarded $1.25 billion. Bowser is calling on lawmakers to fix the $725 million inequity.

At least 25,000 people have applied for unemployment in the last week in D.C., according to District leaders. And about 30 to 40 percent of sales tax revenue was lost during the closure of businesses in the District.

Bowser has ordered all non-essential businesses in the District, including personal services, like salons, barbershops, etc., to close effective March 25, to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the District. Cases have topped more than 1,000 across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“As we continue working to blunt the curve, my message to the community is simple: Be a good neighbor, stay at home," Bowser said.

The mayor's order is in effect though April 24.

Coronavirus Cases

D.C. has at least eight known pediatric cases: an 8-week-old boy, 1-year-old girl, 8-year-old boy, 8-year-old girl, 9-year-old girl, 10-year-old boy, 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. Approximately 40% of D.C.'s cases affect those between the ages of 20-30, 40% affect 40-50-year-olds and 12% affect those over the age of 60; only seven cases in the District are between the ages of 70 and 80.

Cases in D.C. have been traced to Christ Church in Georgetown, international travel, including Europe and a cruise down the Nile River, and attendance at conferences such as Biogen, CPAC and CEEP.

At least two members of the D.C. police department and at least 14 D.C. Fire and EMS members, including the assistant fire chief, have tested positive for coronavirus. Others across both departments, including more than 140 FEMS staff, are under quarantine after coming into contact with the infected individuals.

Also, six inmates at the D.C. jail that have tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials also announced new child care options that were launched to help service healthcare workers. The District has partnered with three providers to provide care for children up to age 12, so healthcare workers can focus on work ahead of them, officials said.

Bowser asked the Metropolitan Police Department to work with the D.C. National Guard to restrict access to Tidal Basin as people were not social distancing there.

"We love our cherry blossoms," Bowser said, urging folks to enjoy them online. "We will again enjoy them next year."

There is also increased monitoring and enforcement of public parks, which are all are closed and locked up, Bowser said. She said they continue to see people doing group exercises, like basketball, etc. and not practicing social distancing.

DC Distance Learning

Bowser also announced a $1 million distance learning fund, to provide internet access and digital devices for students during the coronavirus outbreak. Tuesday was the first day of distance learning at D.C. Public Schools, after an adjusted spring break.

Testing abilities for D.C. labs has increased, public health officials said March 25. On March 7, D.C. public health labs were able to run about 15 tests per day. On March 25, the labs announced they are able to now do around 150 a day, with numbers expected to rise thanks to more equipment and investment.

Schools are required to continue online learning only in the District until April 27.

Small Business/Economic Assistance

Non-essential government workers in D.C. are also required to telework until April 27.

The District continues to provide assistance for small businesses and those filing for unemployment. As of March 20, 11,844 people have filed for unemployment in D.C. Bowser said the seven-day waiting period for benefits will be eliminated, and you no longer have to provide proof of trying to find another job in this time frame.

A direct local relief program was also announced as a $25M recovery fund, funded with local dollars. Applications for the program and further details are to be announced sometime next week in an effort to provide short term financial assistance to nonprofits, independent contractors and small businesses.

The D.C. Council approved a "COVID-29 Response Emergency Amendment Act of 2020," which provides several measures that will assist residents, businesses, and organizations during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Emergency Act will do the following:

Extends employment protections under D.C. Family Medical Leave Act.

Extends the March 31 real property tax for hotels to June 30, 2020 and allows other businesses to defer February and March sales taxes to July 20, 2020.

Creates small business grant program, including grants to non-profits and independent contractors (if they do not qualify for Unemployment Insurance).

Allows for pick up or delivery of beer and wine (in a sealed container) to be consumed in the home from a restaurant if ordered with food.

Extends time for filing of biennial corporate filing.

Expands authorities for the Mayor under the Public Emergency Act.

Provides DISB flexibility for health insurance and matters regulated by DISB.

Extends public benefit programs such as Alliance, TANF, and SNAP.

Limits price gouging and stockpiling.

Prohibits utility companies from shutting off service.

Prohibits eviction of residential and non-residential tenants.

Prohibits housing providers from charging a late fee during emergency.

Allows for prescription drug refills before end of waiting period.

Extends licenses and registration deadlines (DMV, professional licenses, etc.).

Homeless Services Reform Act contingency provisions.

Extends Tenant Opportunity to Purchase OPA deadline and prohibit landlords from charging late fees.

Allows Department of Corrections discretion for awarding additional good time credits for those sentenced for misdemeanors, consistent with public safety.

Provides DCPS Summer school calendar flexibility.

Clarifies schools’ attendance reporting during emergency.

Allows ANCs to meet less than 9 times per year and may do so remotely.

Suspends meetings of other boards and commissions.

Extends FOIA deadlines.

Allows flexibility of the Open Meetings Act when remotely meeting.

Extends Budget Submission Requirements to a May 6, 2020 deadline.

Allows for Council to meet virtually.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.