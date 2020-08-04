Throughout this season of uncertainty, we've also seen incredible acts of kindness using the hashtag #ICanHelp.

WASHINGTON — Across the DMV, we've seen people go out of their way to support one another. There is now a growing challenge online called #ICanHelp.

Heather Witherspoon shared a message on the website Nextdoor offering help for single parents.

"I grew up in a family with a single mom, and I was at Giant the other day when I saw this woman with a baby on her chest and toddler in the cart and I thought to myself, 'What a hard decision that would have to be,'" Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon has two children of her own and wanted to show others they are not alone, so she reached out on Nextdoor offering her assistance.

"It is hard to ask for help because people are isolated in general; even something tiny, something to connect people with one another and be there to help," Witherspoon said.

The reaction to her post showed another moment of unity when dozens of people responded saying they were also available to help.

"Humans are meant for connection and community, and I think when that is taken away, they get creative on how to supplement that," Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon said the #ICanHelp challenge creates a connection between neighbors while offering words of hope and encouragement.

Strangers have been posting online offering help with everything from making masks, leading a yoga session or even tutoring kids online.

One man in Washington, D.C. posted the following flier in his apartment building offering to pick up groceries or medications for anyone in need.

"Even if you are not that person with the personality to reach out in a physical way, sometimes it is just about saying that they care about you. We are going to get through this together. I am in the same boat you are in, and it is not going to sink," Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon said there is no act of kindness too big or too small to make a difference.