Symptoms for the Delta variant are different from originally known COVID-19 symptoms. Here's what you need to know.

The Delta variant is spreading quickly across the country but it may not present itself the way many expect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread across the country and some health experts say it could be a threat to reopening plans. There are confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the Carolinas, but the symptoms aren't necessarily the obvious COVID-19 symptoms.

People with Delta don’t have the typical loss of smell and taste doctors immediately associated with COVID-19. Many have a runny nose or sore throat, which could get complicated in the fall during cold and flu season.

The Delta variant is different in many ways.

“This virus more efficiently binds to these cells then enters those cells and may in some ways eludes immune system more effectively,” Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said. That's what makes it more contagious and more likely to do damage in communities with lower vaccination rates.

Top officials with the World Health Organization warn the United States may be moving too quickly and lose control.

“Remember last summer when we had everything got good and then, everyone kind of relaxed and then we kind of arrived in September and October and ended up in huge trouble. I think that's where we are going again with a much more transmissible variant this time around,” Mike Ryan, Director of the Emergencies Program for the World Health Organization, said.

Some of the symptoms are different too, they’re more like a common cold, presenting a real challenge in the fall.

“Clinicians are going to have to think through that, they're going to have to have the testing they need to distinguish these viruses and make sure it's not COVID because it's going to get confusing with a lot of things circulating in the community,” Dr. Priest said.

And the longer people wait to get vaccinated, the more opportunity the virus has to mutate again. Areas with lower vaccination rates could see a rise in hospitalizations.

“I think it’s these fires were going to try and put out repeatedly as we go through the summer and into the fall,” Priest said. “And the hope is that people in those communities will get vaccinated so the fires will just be smoldering embers instead of wildfires but that might be what we'll be dealing with for a number of months."

Experts say all three COVID-19 vaccines stand up against the Delta variant. They are not perfect, so some breakthrough cases are possible but the chances of getting the virus are much lower in someone who is fully vaccinated.

The Delta variant arriving as demand for vaccines continues to decrease. It’s gotten so low that mass vaccination sites in Mecklenburg County are scaling back. The health department shut down its clinic at MEDIC headquarters and Novant Health will only operate its east Charlotte clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

There are still plenty of opportunities and places to get vaccinated quickly, most pharmacies and some doctors' offices have the shots.