Demand for COVID-19 tests rising in Hampton Roads due to holidays, omicron variant

Regional health leaders could expand testing options as soon as next week as COVID-19 cases climb and the omicron variant spreads nationally

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The demand for COVID-19 tests is rising in Hampton Roads as cases climb, people prepare for holiday gatherings and travel, and the omicron variant spreads across the country.

Regional health officials said they may expand testing options next week if the interest in testing remains at this level.

"The uncertainty of the omicron variant and the increase in travel and congregation - we’ve actually seen an exponential increase in testing demand," said Jerry Tucker, Chesapeake Health Department emergency coordinator.

Expanding testing options would likely mean bringing in more testers and increasing the frequency of offered clinics.

Monday was likely the final day for a person to take a PCR COVID-19 test and receive that result before Christmas Day.

Rapid tests are available to provide quicker results, but are generally viewed as not as effective as PCR tests by health officials.

Tucker said if you're looking to get a COVID-19 test in the next few days, pharmacies or certain healthcare providers could give the best options.

The Chesapeake Health Department plans to offer free take-home COVID tests starting next week for anyone looking to grab one on the go.

Tucker said the department ordered 250 and will offer "remote proctor testing" with the take-home tests, where a nurse talks through the process over the phone and explains the results.

If enough people are interested in take-home options, Tucker said the health department will order more.

"People are very aware of the increased risk associated with the omicron variant, people are taking it seriously now and we’re happy about that," he said. "It's more important to get tested now than ever."