On The Rise: Demand for COVID vaccine increases at Virginia Beach clinics

As COVID cases and hospitalizations set new records across the country, health officials in Virginia Beach say the demand for COVID vaccinations is rising.

We’ve seen long lines at testing facilities around the country, and the Virginia Beach Public Health Department’s Emergency Coordinator Bob Engle said interest in the vaccine is still high.

The Virginia Beach Department of Health hosted a vaccine clinic at Brandon Middle School on Saturday morning.

The clinic was open to everyone, and dozens of families lined up to get the shot.

“Our first clinic was this past Thursday night and it was full, we did 200 vaccinations,” Engle said.

“Today’s vaccination is full also at 350. All the appointments are filled up; So we’re seeing a demand for vaccinations.”

Engle said with the omicron variant fueling record COVID case numbers, getting vaccinated is still our best bet at protecting ourselves and others.

“If you look at any of the data, the overwhelming majority of people in the hospital are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated,” he said. “Those that are vaccinated with boosters, there’s very few in the hospital right now.”

Health officials say the booster offers more protection against infection than those who do not receive it.