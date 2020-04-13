Distance learning sparks safety concerns from some child advocates

The coronavirus pandemic has forced children across the D.C. area to take school classes from home, which means they are spending a lot more time on the internet.

Child safety advocates are sounding the alarm about dangers kids may be facing while distance learning.

"Anytime somebody harms a child, in my book, they deserve a special place in hell. That begins on the inside of a jail cell," said Callahan Walsh, with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The NCMEC hotline has been blowing up, according to Walsh.

He said the nonprofit organization has seen a spike in cases since the coronavirus pandemic started.

"We're analyzing those cases as we speak to spot trends so we can put this information back out to the public," Walsh said.

The D.C.-based center is working to pinpoint how the increased cases might be connected to effects of the coronavirus.

Walsh explained, for now, it's important for the public to realize home is not the safest place for many children in America.

"We know that a person, who is likely to abuse a child or sexually abuses a child, is somebody who has direct access to that child whether that's a family member, direct parent, a neighbor," Walsh said.

With children being home more because of distance learning, adults should pay close attention to what they are doing on the internet.

Walsh suggested parents do three things: Understand the technology, set ground rules, and have ongoing conversations with children about safety.