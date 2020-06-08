DIY: How to make your own disinfectant wipes

The world's biggest maker of disinfectant cleaning supplies says we might not see its wipes for another year.

CLEVELAND — Are you struggling to find disinfectant wipes at the store? You're not alone...

Clorox, the world's biggest maker of disinfectant cleaning supplies announced a shortage of its wipes could last until 2021. The cause? The unexpected, high-demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the good news is, there's a lot of YouTube videos out there that show you how to use a few household items to make your own wipes. And, the best part? You get the same result!

We checked out a video from the "Do It On A Dime" YouTube page. We liked it because they follow CDC guidelines.

Here's what you'll need to make their version:

A strong, sturdy roll of paper towels

Bleach

1 cup of water

A tablespoon

Large knife

Cutting board

Air-tight container

Next, here's what you do:

Cut the roll of paper towels in half. Then, toss it into an air-tight container. Next, mix a half tablespoon of bleach with one cup of water. You might need two cups of this solution.

Pour mixture all over paper towel roll in your container. Remove the center of the roll.

Now, you're done! Grab a piece and get cleaning.