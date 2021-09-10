Doctor explains how to tell the difference between COVID-19, flu

Dr. Rebekah Sensenig says there is one main difference to watch for as COVID-19 tests are getting harder to find and flu season is right around the corner

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: the video above is on file from Aug. 27, 2021.

While hospitals are still battling COVID-19, flu season is fast approaching.

Last year’s flu season was very mild.

"That was because people were still social distancing, wearing masks, kids weren’t back in school yet," explained Dr. Rebekah Sensenig, an infectious disease specialist with Riverside Health System.

But this year, things could get worse.

"This year, unfortunately, every one is kind of back to normal, interacting with one another," she said.

So, with COVID-19 cases still on the rise and tests difficult to find, how can you tell the difference?

Sensenig said it can be difficult because the viruses have similar symptoms.

"Fevers, chills, cough, you can have runny nose, you can have a sore throat."

However, there’s one symptom that sets them apart.

"Loss of sense of taste or smell," she said. "We don’t see that in influenza, but we do see that with COVID."

Sensenig said many people who get the flu or COVID-19 can recover at home, but if you start experiencing shortness of breath or if you begin to turn blue or purple around your lips or your fingertips, that's when you need to go to the hospital.

On Friday, Virginia had just over 2,000 hospitalizations. That’s compared to just 200 in July.

Knowing flu cases could pile onto their already-heavy load, Sensenig said doctors are concerned.

"We’re very nervous. Most of the hospitals in this area, including ours, are very near or at capacity," she said. "We’re hearing about shortages throughout the country of oxygen, of staff is the other issue."

She told 13News Now they're bracing for what's to come.

"We’re nervous that when you add an influenza season, if it’s a bad one, we may not be able to handle all of that," she said. "And then you have to worry about what can happen to the patients if there’s no room."

Sensenig said flu shots are available now.

She recommends older people wait until October to get their shot so the immunity lasts longer, but younger people are okay to start getting theirs now.