Doctor, FDA advise against throat swabs for at-home COVID tests, say could cause invalid results

Dr. Chirag Patel, Assistant Chief Medical Officer at UF Health Jacksonville, said there's not proven data showing throat swabs give more accurate results.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may have seen people on social media swab their throats during an at-home COVID-19 test, or maybe you yourself have.

Dr. Chirag Patel, Assistant Chief Medical Officer at UF Health Jacksonville, advises against it.

“I know that people are saying, hey, anecdotally, 'Swab your throat. You're going to get, you know, more accurate results,'" he said. "But that's just that's not proven," Patel said.

According to Patel, some non-peer reviewed studies show omicron lives more in saliva. That doesn't mean, however, you should swab your throat instead of your nose, he said.

“The issue becomes, well, that's not how these tests are designed. When this first started, the manufacturers studied and designed these tests to produce the best results using their methods. So, they probably looked at, stick it in your throat. Stick it in your nose. Get a spit sample. Is it urine? Is it stool," Patel said.

"They looked at it in a bunch of different ways, and ultimately settled on the nose being the most accurate method of getting your results, not to say that there's not manufacturers out there who are actively working on saliva tests, because maybe that's ultimately going to prove to be the most accurate. But right now, the way that the instructions are written are how we should be following these tests,” he said.

Patel said the biggest cause of false negatives and false positives is collection error. The FDA also warned to follow test directions to avoid invalid results or injuries.

FACT: When it comes to at-home rapid antigen #COVID19 tests, those swabs are for your nose and not your throat. https://t.co/WpgTKrGV4q pic.twitter.com/eyZHADezYB — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) January 7, 2022

According to Patel, the best time to test is four to six days from when you were exposed. PCR tests are the most accurate, he said.

"If you swab yourself too early, or if you swab yourself too late, you may actually miss that window and you're going to end up with a negative test, even though you might be on your way to becoming contagious, or you're on your way down from being contagious," Patel said.

"So, again, it's not necessarily that these tests aren't valuable or useful, it's that in some instances, they're not going to apply to your situation,” he said.

Patel said test manufacturers are constantly evaluating their tests to make sure they're as accurate as possible.

“It's really hard for them to keep up because, remember, they have to react. Once the mutation happens, then they can create a product. They can't predict what it's going to look like, and that's why we're always seemingly playing catch up with this," he said.

“Coronavirus, COVID has become very difficult for us because it's extremely challenging because it mutates and it's hard to really put our finger on, 'OK, this is going to work to treat it, this is going to work to test it,' etc.," Patel said.