Dollar General offers discount to medical personnel, first responders and National Guardsmen

SAN ANTONIO — Starting Monday, March 30, Dollar General is offering a 10 percent discount to medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen.

To qualify for the discount, they must present their employment badge or ID at the store.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount. On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”