Dollar Tree updates mask policy again, now requires them for shoppers

Dollar Tree, which owns and operates Family Dollar, joins a growing list of retailers requiring masks for shoppers as well as employees.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are once again changing their policy on wearing masks at its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has already flipped on the issue at least once, requiring customers to wear masks. On July 8, Dollar Tree's website stated "all associates, customers, and vendors to wear cloth face coverings when inside our stores." That policy lasted until July 16 when the company changed its language to only require employees to wear masks, with customers only being "requested" to do so.

In the latest update to their guidance, the retailer now says, "to best help protect one another, and in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we are requiring all associates, customers and vendors to wear face coverings when inside our stores," Dollar Tree's website now says.

Dollar Tree, which owns and operates Family Dollar, now joins a growing list of retailers requiring masks before entering. This list includes major retailers like Costco, Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

In addition to requiring face coverings, Dollar Tree said it is also installing Plexiglas guards at cash registers and beginning an employee health screening program.