Done eating or drinking? Time to mask up: local restaurants enforce Governor Northam's new rules

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s going to be a while until the COVID-19 vaccine is ready for everyone. In the meantime, Governor Ralph Northam set in place a couple of new restrictions.

A new 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. curfew began this week, along with a 10-person gathering limit. Restaurants must also now ask customers to mask up when not actively eating or drinking.

Customers are greeted by the rule, posted on the front door of Café Stella in Ghent.

“I feel like we are a slice of normalcy for people,” said Café Stella Owner Stella Pomianek. “But in order for us to be open, that has to be in effect.”

“This last press conference wasn’t as severe as expected,” Pomianek said. “I think other fellow restaurant owners were also thinking of a shutdown.”

Pomianek said it’s easy for customers hanging out in the café to forget to mask up after eating or drinking.

“Most of our customers get it and they do it,” Pomianek said. “But we will just go around making sure that happens.”

Press 626 staff said they feel the new rule shows servers respect.

“If you are enjoying your meal, you are not having your mask on,” said manager John Tise. “But if you are done, why not put your mask on and extend the courtesy to the person who is waiting on you?”

Owner Lindsay Bennett said their guests don’t mind complying.

“I think just being communicative and letting your guests know what is expected of them, because of the restrictions upon us that we can’t control right now,” Bennett said.

Masking up extends outside too. If you aren’t six feet from another group, a mask must be worn.

Pomianek said guest loyalty, with each added rule, is what keeps her doors open.

“They spend a lot of time in here and they still can, just these are the mandates they have to follow,” Pomianek said.