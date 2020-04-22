Eastern Shore health officials report two more COVID-19 deaths

The two Eastern Shore residents that died were a man and woman in their 50s. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Accomack County is now at three.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The Eastern Shore Health District reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

The two residents that died were a man and woman in their 50s.

So far, Accomack County has 52 positive cases. One person has already died from complications due to the virus.

“We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of two members of our Eastern Shore family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families,” said Chief Operating Officer Jon Richardson.

“We have seen a significant increase in our case count over the past week. Many of those cases are associated with outbreaks which are currently under investigation.”