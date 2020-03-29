Eighth person dies on Peninsula because of COVID-19

The Peninsula Health District said a woman in her 80s died as a result of respiratory failure caused by the coronavirus disease.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Health officials said Sunday that a woman who was in her 80s died of respiratory failure that COVID-19 caused.

The woman was the eighth person in the Peninsula Health District to die as a result of the disease.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones," said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. “This is another reminder of how important it is to follow the recommendations being provided to protect the elderly and those with underlying conditions. All of us have a responsibility to protect each other.”

The woman's death was not included in the number released by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Sunday. As of March 29, VDH said 22 people had died and that there were 890 cases statewide.