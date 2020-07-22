Employee at Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member who tested positive works at the Foodbank location on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. The organization closed the office on July 18 to sanitize the space.

NORFOLK, Va. — An employee with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore tested positive for coronavirus.

The organization released details about the positive test on Wednesday, stating that they were notified about the positive test on July 18.

The staff member works at the Foodbank office at 800 Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. The Foodbank temporarily closed the location until July 22 to sanitize the entire workplace. All employees have to work remotely until then. When the office reopens, employees must use face coverings, physical distance and make sure to wash their hands.

All individuals — employees and volunteers — who may have been potentially exposed or in close contact with this staff member have been informed and will take the necessary precautions as defined within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

In March, the Foodbank suspended Friday distribution at the Tidewater Drive location and was involved in developing a contactless distribution method.