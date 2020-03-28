Employee at Onley Community Health Center on Eastern Shore tests positive for COVID-19

The person is employed at Onley Community Health Center. Health officials are investigating and will contact anyone who was in close contact with the person.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — An employee at a health center in Accomack County tested positive for COVID-19, according to Eastern Shore Rural Health.

The person is employed at Onley Community Health Center.

The health system is working with the Accomack County Health Department is investigating the people that came into close contact with the employee.

All identified close contacts will be contacted by the health department, officials said.

The Eastern Shore has reported three coronavirus cases in the region. Two in Accomack County and one in Northampton County.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that 739 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. That's up by 135 since Friday.