EPA approves two Lysol products as effective against killing coronavirus, but local cleaning companies say they are hard to find

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and so many other products, Lysol disinfectant sprays are hard to come by these days.

The product is now in even more demand after the Environmental Protection Agency approved two Lysol products as effective in killing the novel coronavirus.

Cleaning Guy'z company owner Christian Pernell said it takes more time and product to fight coronavirus.

"For a three-hour building [cleaning job], now you are looking at close to three and a half, a night," Pernell said.

Pernell said Lysol’s Disinfectant Spray is the product in his cleaning bucket that is highest in demand.

"The customers have always asked for Lysol,” Pernell said.

Unfortunately, he said Lysol products are hard to find.

"Like three or four different distributors that we deal with, most of them don't have it,” Pernell said.

He also said the bulk prices have gone up; he now pays almost double what he used to for packs of disinfectant sprays.

On Monday the EPA approved Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Max Cover Mist as the first two products to effectively kill coronavirus.

Both of those sprays are found in a can. But that doesn't mean Lysol cleaners, wipes or other products don't ward off the virus. The EPA already released a list of more than 420 products that can.

The two Lysol disinfectant sprays are just the first to be tested on the virus in a lab and approved.

13News Now tried shopping online for Lysol disinfectant sprays through companies like Amazon or Walmart, but most products were listed "out of stock."

“If you catch it at the right time, you can buy several gallons,” said Home Clean Heroes general manager Brittany Wellman.

Wellman said her team sprays it on all high touched surfaces. The coveted disinfectant can be found... if you know where to look.

Mancon, a business and industrial supply company in Virginia Beach, started supplying PPE and disinfectants like Lysol weeks ago.

“Mancon saw a need,” said sales representative Sheela Fortner.

Fortner said she sends a daily hotlist to customers, telling them what items Mancon has gotten in stock.

“Every day there is a line out the door, around the building,” Fortner said.

She said they have supplied a lot of disinfectants, mainly Lysol.

"Just in the last 16 weeks I would say at least probably 20,000 cans,” Fortner said. “And that is not a stretch."

The EPA said they will test more products in the coming weeks.

Pernell said his company will double down on cleaning as long as it takes.