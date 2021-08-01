Epidemiologists say Hampton Roads is paying the price for holiday gatherings

New coronavirus cases in Virginia Beach climbed to a record 419 on Thursday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About seven percent of the new coronavirus cases across the Commonwealth on Thursday came from Virginia Beach. The city is seeing record numbers recently.

Virginia Beach Department of Health officials reported they are seeing a post-holiday surge. Even businesses in the area are feeling the impact.

“Since Christmas into New Year's, it’s just snowballed,” said Virginia Beach Health Department epidemiologist Anna Barringer.

New coronavirus cases in Virginia Beach climbed to a record 419 on Thursday. Barringer said they attribute the surge to holiday gatherings and travel.

“In those situations, most people don’t follow the guidance to wear a mask and social distance because it’s their friends and family,” Barringer said.

On New Year’s Day, cases hit 351, but that number rose to 373 on Sunday.

“We are still seeing an increase in the cases leftover from Thanksgiving and now we have added Christmas and New Year's on top of that.”

The surge in cases is impacting restaurants.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Town Center posted on Facebook Wednesday that they are temporarily closing:

“We have decided to temporarily suspend service during this time of exponentially increased COVID-19 positive test results.”

One day prior, Tautogs at the Oceanfront posted they would close until January 30 after a few staff tested positive. They said they didn’t have to but wanted to be overly careful.

Dr. Taison Bell, a UVA professor and critical care and infectious disease physician, said rising cases across the state are weighing down hospitals.

“I work at a referral center in the middle of VA and we are seeing patients coming in from all sorts of areas that are coming from hospitals with a lot of strain,” Dr. Bell said.

While surrounding cities in Hampton Roads don't have as big a population as Virginia Beach, Barringer says case counts are steadily rising everywhere. She fears Friday’s case count will be even higher.