City and state officials are continuing to urge people to wear masks in public places to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus but that hasn't stopped some Etsy users from getting creative.

Who's to say that a facemask can't be a fashion statement?

Violeta runs a clothes shop on Etsy called BLISSbyVioleta making modern, trendy clothes from organic stonewashed fabric. She's recently gained a following for her fashion-forward masks.

"Two layers consist of linen which is naturally antiseptic, non-allergenic and breathable fabric," a product description on her website reads. "The other two layers are flizeline liner making this face mask not only stylish but also practical."

While sellers like Violeta are sticking to simple cloth designs, others are more elaborate with printed designs and logos. Some are even busting out the bedazzle machine, using shiny jewels, designs rhinestones and crystals to spice up bland masks.

Glambyniya is one of those sellers, turning a black mask into a 'Chanel inspired' mask that comes with the signature logo and even comes with a filter for added protection.

But how effective are these masks in protecting wearers against the virus?

According to NPR, research has shown that cotton T-shirt material and other materials might help block respiratory droplets emitting from sick people — though it's not clear how much protection they provide.

Additionally, Etsy says it's actively monitoring and taking down listings related to COVID-19 that are against Etsy’s policies which include items that claim to protect against COVID-19/coronavirus or otherwise make medical or health claims.

While sellers may make and sell handmade masks and other supplemental items, Etsy says they must be transparent about their products, the standards they follow and their making process.

Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, gave the following advice on his Facebook page recently - which is consistent with the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control.