Federal eviction moratorium extended for areas with higher spread of COVID-19

A bill passed Wednesday in the Virginia House includes protections against evictions for families impacted by the pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — There’s more time for people struggling to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases and concerns over the Delta variant continue to rise.

But this time, it only applies to areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates.

In Hampton Roads, the latest CDC data tracker lists all seven cities in the high COVID-19 transmission category, which means people in those areas will get more time to stave off evictions.

“We are telling everyone to use this time to apply for the rent relief. Do not sit on this time," said Del. Marcia Price. "Use it, and use it well."

Del. Price says people should take advantage of this extra time, and there’s more than $700 million available for rental assistance.

A spending plan passed Wednesday in the Virginia House includes protections against evictions for families impacted because of the pandemic.

“I do think that people need to understand that there is no shame, no blame. Get the help you need,” she said.

It would also require tenants and landlords to apply through the Renter’s Relief Program prior to an eviction, and landlords can apply on behalf of tenants.

“We are hoping that the landlords and tenants are working together," said Price. "The landlords get their money and the tenants and renters get to stay in their homes. Win, win situation.”

Del. Price said the bill includes a 60-day delay for eviction, 30-day delay for foreclosure, 14-day pay or quit and payment plans.

In the meantime, Melissa Bonfiglio, managing partner at Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia, says people should not only apply through the relief program but document it, any payments and correspondence, as well.

“My best advice is to document everything," said Bonfiglio. "Make sure they have it in writing.”