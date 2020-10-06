EVMS Doctor: COVID-19 may stick around through the summer and spike again in the fall

“It’s absolutely not the time to let your guard down,” said Dr. Edward Oldfield.

NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia continues the reopening process, summer is right around the corner, and health officials in the Commonwealth are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

In an update Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that new COVID-19 cases are on a downward trend. That’s also the case in the southern part of Hampton Roads.

Despite the optimistic picture, Dr. Edward Oldfield, the director of infectious diseases at Eastern Virginia Medical School, said we’re in a crucial phase right now.

“It’s absolutely not the time to let your guard down,” said Oldfield. “This is the time to really consistently practice social distancing. If we don’t social distance and don’t wear a mask, we can go backwards.”

Like other health officials, Oldfield anticipates the coronavirus will re-emerge in the fall and it may still stick around until then.

“I don’t think it’s gonna go away completely during the summer,” said Oldfield. “I think we’ll still continue to see activity in the summer, although at a lower level.”

With businesses reopening and a return to normalcy, some may feel inclined to do a bit of summer travel, but is it safe?

Dr. Oldfield said taking a road trip to another state with people you live with is a low risk. He said flying also appears to be a low risk.

Oldfield said the air circulation in planes is very good; the air doesn’t travel from the front of the plane to the back of it. He said it goes through a special filter before circulating back out.

“When they have seen transmission of virus on airplanes, it’s generally within two rows, so if you wear a mask and if you get a few rows away from other people, you can [fly] relatively safely,” said Oldfield.

Oldfield said the bigger risk may be in going through an airport security line.

In order to prevent further COVID-19 outbreaks, Oldfield said we should continue taking precautions through the entire summer season.