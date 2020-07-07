EVMS professor attributes local spike in COVID-19 cases to young people

Dr. Edward Oldfield said although we are seeing more COVID-19 cases in cities like Virginia Beach and Norfolk, it’s important to note hospitalizations remain stable.

NORFOLK, Va. — Although COVID-19 cases in Virginia are trending down statewide, cases in several cities in Hampton Roads have seen recent spikes.

But Eastern Virginia Medical School professor Dr. Edward Oldfield said it's important to pay close attention to the latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health which notes hospitalizations are stable and there are no new reported deaths.

“This may mostly be younger people, under the age of 50, who don’t get severe disease,” Oldfield said. “So yes, they have some symptoms, yes they test positive, but they don’t end up in the hospital.”

Oldfield explained we’re seeing more cases in Hampton Roads because more young people are testing positive, and hospitalizations remain stable because young people are less likely to have severe cases of COVID-19.

“The way I would interpret it is, yes our cases are going up but our hospitalization are staying stable," he said. "I would say that’s likely younger people with less comorbidities that are getting infected - which is good.”

So we’re seeing an increase in cases because more young people are getting infected. But why are more young people getting infected?

Oldfield explained, likely because they’re not taking the proper precautions and social distancing.

“We’ve always known that young people tend to think they’re invincible, that they’re not the ones who will get in trouble," Oldfield said. "The other thing is, they have a tendency to socialize, get together in large groups. That may also be part of the issue.”

Oldfield pointed to rising cases in other states, explaining a lot of them are linked to young people gathering in crowds.

“In Texas and Florida, alone [and] in Georgia, a lot of the linkage in increased cases was to bars," Oldfield said. "What you had was a crowd in close contact in close space, those are the three C’s of transmission of COVID-19.”

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam ordered bars in Virginia to remain closed.

“I was so happy when he did that. It was pretty much the last day before Phase 3 started. He very wisely did not open the bars,” Oldfield said.