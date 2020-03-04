EVMS students volunteer to help during COVID-19 pandemic

Eastern Virginia Medical School students are working behind the scenes to help.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia doctors need all the help they can get through this pandemic. Eastern Virginia Medical School students have answered their call to assist.

"I know I got a couple of masks sitting in my desk that I’m going to figure out where I can give those to get to the hospital," said EVMS medical student Jennifer Tich.

Tich is a third-year EVMS medical student from Minnesota who is focusing in pediatrics. Tich is one of many students who volunteered to stay and provide medical assistance to the community.

“I have about 35 people that have signed up saying they want to help with childcare for those that are working in the hospitals," said Tich.

Student Affairs Associate Dean Dr. Allison Knight said students are not working directly with patients, but behind the scenes.

“They are helping out with things like, as Sentara and EVMS move toward telehealth for a lot of its patient care, looking to help patients get enrolled in telehealth," said Knight.

Students are also working at drive-thru coronavirus test clinics.

“In terms of making sure that people that are coming through that are concerned about their health to get the right information that all be useful for them," said Knight.

Tich is eager to use her skills to assist doctors on the front-lines.

"We’re here, we are ready to help. Let us know what you need," said Tich.