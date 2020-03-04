Face masks now recommended, though Trump says he won't wear one

The latest coronavirus guidance suggests that Americans use makeshift coverings, such as T-shirts, scarves or bandanas to cover their noses and mouths.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his administration is encouraging many Americans to wear face masks in public, though he stresses that the recommendation is optional and is conceding that he will not be complying with it.

The new guidance is raising concern that it could lead to a sudden run on masks. Some in the U.S. already have begun acquiring or creating face masks of their own even before this week.

