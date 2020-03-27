Faculty researcher at ODU tests positive for COVID-19

Old Dominion University President John Broderick said the member of the school community had returned from overseas and went into self-isolation.

NORFOLK, Va. — The president of Old Dominion University said a member of the school's faculty tested positive after returning from working overseas.

John Broderick sent a message to the ODU community Friday afternoon.

In it, Broderick said the faculty researchers went into self-isolation at home and had no exposure to the campus or to the public when the symptoms of the disease developed.

The university's president added that the faculty member was receiving treatment at a hospital.

Broderick took the opporutnity to write:

While I continue to ask you to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for maintaining social distancing to protect yourself and the Monarch community, I also need to underscore for students a sobering statistic from Gov. Northam:

More than 15 percent of confirmed cases in Virginia are 20- to 29-year-olds.

That striking number is among the reasons Norfolk and ODU Police continue to enforce the governor's ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

He encouraged everyone in the school community to do what they could to stop the spread of coronavirus and reminded them that ODU's COVID-19 website was a resource that was available to them.

Here's the full message from Broderick:

Dear Monarch Community:

Today, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed the number of coronavirus cases in Virginia jumped to 604. This figure includes the first confirmed case affecting a member of the Old Dominion University community.

A faculty researcher tested positive after returning from working overseas. The researcher went into self-isolation at home, with no exposure to campus or the public, when symptoms developed. The researcher is receiving treatment at a local hospital. We wish this valued member of our community a speedy recovery.

While I continue to ask you to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for maintaining social distancing to protect yourself and the Monarch community, I also need to underscore for students a sobering statistic from Gov. Northam:

More than 15 percent of confirmed cases in Virginia are 20- to 29-year-olds.

That striking number is among the reasons Norfolk and ODU Police continue to enforce the governor's ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

Global trends show the virus is highly contagious and continues to spread at a rapid rate among young and old. The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed cases, so please do your part to stop the spread and #flattenthecurve.

I urge you to visit ODU's COVID-19 website, where we will continue providing the latest information, including confirmed cases.

Thank you to each and every member of the Monarch community for pulling together so we may remain healthy while continuing to learn and work at a distance.

I wish everyone an enjoyable weekend!

Sincerely,