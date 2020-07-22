Fairfax schools backtrack on in-person reopening option

The nation's 10th largest school system is deserting its initial plans to offer in-person learning to students two days out of the week.

FAIRFAX, Va. — The nation’s 10th largest school system, which faced criticism from the Trump administration for offering only two days a week of in-person instruction in the fall, is now backing away from offering any in-person learning.

The recommendation made Tuesday by Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand comes after weeks of planning for a hybrid opening in the fall, in which families could elect full-time distance learning, or an in-person option that featured two days of in-person learning.