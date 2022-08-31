FDA gives the green light to approve new vaccine boosters

FDA experts hope that with time, these vaccines could be updated periodically to match current dominant strains, similar to what is done today with flu shots.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to roll out new and updated COVID-19 booster shots. It is a move designed to give better protection against severe illness and death amid a potential spike of cases in the upcoming colder months.

The boosters, provided by both Moderna and Pfizer, will include two omicron strains of COVID-19 that are currently dominating new cases in the U.S.

Strains, BA.4 and BA.5 will join the original strain of COVID to form an upgraded version of the booster shot.

"As this virus has evolved, the original vaccine is not as protective as the currently circulating strains," said FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf.

"Every morning when I look at the report it's 99% either BA.4 [or] BA.5, so I think the vaccine is coming just in the nick of time," said Jerry Tucker with the Chesapeake Health Department.

Tucker said that currently, around 80% of Chesapeake's adult population is fully vaccinated, and these new boosters could come at a critical time.

"As we head into fall and winter, we are going to see people congregate more indoors, where air ventilation is not as good as outside. There's a very good chance we are going to see a spike in case rates," Tucker explained.

However, before these COVID-19 boosters can reach the public, they must first be approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An expert panel will review all of the data Thursday, September 1.