FDA gives green light to a rapid, at-home COVID-19 test. Health experts say it's 'a game-changer'

On Tuesday, the FDA gave the Ellume rapid COVID-19 test emergency use authorization. It's the first over-the-counter test to deliver at-home results.

It’s a critical step toward battling the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the first over-the-counter, rapid at-home COVID-19 test developed by Australian manufacturer Ellume.

The rapid test delivers results straight to your smartphone device in about 15 minutes. Dr. Brooke Rossheim, a public health specialist with the Virginia Dept. of Health, called it "a game-changer."

“This is a significant step forward,” said Rossheim. “What this allows is greater access to testing. That’s one of the things that will help us fight this pandemic, is when we have very widespread access to testing. The access has grown and grown.”

The test doesn’t require a prescription. A patient simply gives themselves a nasal swab and places the swab into a container included in the kit. From there, the test results are delivered to your smartphone through an app in just 15 minutes. You don’t even have to leave your home.

The results of a U.S. clinical trial among 198 individuals ranging from ages 2 to 82 showed Ellume’s test is 96% accurate. It can detect the virus in anyone older than 2 years old, even those who don’t show symptoms.

Ellume's test results provided to the FDA showed the test demonstrated a sensitivity of 96 percent and specificity of 100 percent among individuals with COVID-19 symptoms. For asymptomatic individuals, the test demonstrated a sensitivity of 91 percent and specificity of 96 percent.

“I think the average person is going to find that this is a pretty easy test to do,” said Rossheim. "This has a lot of potential."

Still, the FDA issued a warning, saying there's a slim chance for false results with any COVID-19 test.

“You’re always going to have false positives and false negatives. If a person has a test result that is not consistent with a clinical situation, we want them to see a health care provider to discuss that test result,” said Rossheim.

A spokesperson for Ellume said the test will be available for purchase at pharmacies and online for about $30.

Now that the FDA gave the test the green light, Ellume is ramping things up. The company says it's on track to produce 100,000 tests per day as early as January 2021.

Rossheim said it’s not clear when exactly Ellume’s tests will hit store shelves across Hampton Roads, but the company plans to produce and deliver 20 million of its tests to the U.S. within the first half of 2021.