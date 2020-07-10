FDA releases new COVID-19 vaccine guidelines despite White House opposition

Under the new guidelines, vaccine makers will have to follow trial participants for at least two months in order to gather enough data to ensure vaccine safety.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Food and Drug Administration released new COVID-19 vaccine guidelines Tuesday, despite several efforts by the White House to block them.

The newly-released document on the FDA’s website outlines a set of guidelines that companies developing a vaccine will have to follow in order for the FDA to grant them emergency-use authorization.

The new guidelines require vaccine makers to follow trial participants for at least two months. The FDA’s two-month requirement is meant to provide health officials with enough data to ensure vaccine safety and rule out any major side effects.

Despite President Trump’s recent statements that a vaccine will become available by Election Day, the new guidelines mean that won’t happen.

Jon Hanbury, a resident of Norfolk said she’s been following the developments closely. She said she’s relieved the FDA released new guidelines.

“As the daughter of a doctor, I really believe that the science and the doctors should be deciding when it’s safe and when it’s not,” said Hanbury. “My father was practicing when the vaccine came out for polio. He was actually the first person in our hometown to take it, and my sister and I were the second. If Dr. Fauci were to take it, I definitely would.”

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement that he hoped the guidelines would help “the public understand our science-based, decision-making process that assures vaccine quality, safety and efficacy.”

Marvin Perry, another resident of Norfolk said that at this point, he’s not sure if he’d get a vaccine when it becomes available. Perry said he’s following recommendations from doctors and scientists.

“I hope that there is an effective vaccine that comes out. Right now, I’m a little questionable and on the fence about it,” said Perry.