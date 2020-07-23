Federal response team sent to Virginia Beach to help in fight against coronavirus

The COVID-19 Response Assistance Field Team (CRAFT) is in Virginia Beach to gather data and determine new ways to fight the surge in cases within the city.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent federal help to Virginia Beach in order to help find more ways to stave off the spread of COVID-19 which has made considerable impacts on the city.

The COVID-19 Response Assistance Field Team, otherwise known as CRAFT, was sent to the city on Monday on behalf of the HHS.

The group's focus is to determine the best ways to reduce the impact of the virus based on current data and health metrics.

The high caseloads that have been reported Hampton Roads make the region one of the main drivers of case growth statewide. Cities like Norfolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Newport News have reported case numbers well over 100 within the last several days.

A public affairs spokesperson with FEMA tells us that the purpose of the group is to validate the data, meet with community groups and determine possible root causes of the high numbers while assisting local leaders in devising a plan of action.