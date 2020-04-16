Female inmate is Virginia prisons' first coronavirus death

The 49-year-old woman had underlying health conditions including asthma and hepatitis. She had been scheduled for release in 2023.

GOOCHLAND, Va. — A female inmate at a central Virginia prison who died in hospital care has become the first fatality in the state prisons linked to the new coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said the 49-year-old woman who was assigned to the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland died on Tuesday morning. She was taken to a Richmond hospital on April 4 and had been receiving treatment there.

The woman had underlying health conditions including asthma and hepatitis. She had been scheduled for release in 2023.