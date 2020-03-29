Fifth worker at Newport News Shipbuilding tests positive for COVID-19

The employee's last time at the shipyard was March 13.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A fifth employee has now tested positive for COVID-19 at Hampton Roads' largest private employer, Newport News Shipbuilding.

The employee works in Building 600-1, Off-Yard Office (39th St. and Marshall Ave.), according to updates on the shipyard's website.

Four other workers have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week.

The shipyard has re-doubled its efforts to clean and disinfect workspaces. Leaders want to keep the yard's 24,000 workers as safe as possible.