First coronavirus vaccines arriving in Virginia and North Carolina

The first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in states across the U.S. Monday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday morning, the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were being shipped out around the country. It wasn't long before doses started arriving in Hampton Roads and North Carolina.

By 10:30 a.m., a spokesperson from Sentara Healthcare had confirmed the hospital system got its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Doses were being sent to other Sentara locations and clinics.

North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper announced around 9:45 a.m. that North Carolina has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the tweet, Gov. Cooper said "it’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health."

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in North Carolina. It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health. We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 14, 2020