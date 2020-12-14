First coronavirus vaccines arriving in Virginia and North Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. — Monday morning, the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine were being shipped out around the country. It wasn't long before doses started arriving in Hampton Roads and North Carolina.
By 10:30 a.m., a spokesperson from Sentara Healthcare had confirmed the hospital system got its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. Doses were being sent to other Sentara locations and clinics.
North Carolina's Governor Roy Cooper announced around 9:45 a.m. that North Carolina has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In the tweet, Gov. Cooper said "it’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health."
This is a developing story. More information about the local distribution of the vaccine will be added as it is announced.