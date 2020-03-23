First COVID-19 death reported in Virginia Beach

A man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Virginia Beach has died. The patient was a man in his 70s.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Health Department said one person in the city died from COVID-19.

The patient was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. The cause of his death was respiratory failure.

Officials say this case is the 18th coronavirus case in Virginia Beach. The city's health department says the cases in the city could represent the first indications of potential community spread.

They are conducting an investigation to determine the extent of the spread.

“It is a sad day in our city after learning a Virginia Beach resident has died of the virus. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” said Virginia Beach Health Director Dr. Demetria Lindsay. “Elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including death. These at-risk individuals are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible.”

As of March 23, there are 254 cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.