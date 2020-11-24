First COVID-19 vaccines could be administered in weeks

Operation Warp Speed leader says 6.8 million doses could be sent out to states within 24 hours of the vaccine's approval.

WASHINGTON — While a vaccine has not yet been approved, it could happen within days. And when that happens, the first immunizations could begin on December 12.

The head of the military-led Operation Warp Speed said Tuesday that federal officials believe they'll be able to distribute 40 million doses by the end of the year.

"We wanted the American people to have confidence in the process," said General Gustave Perna.

He said the plan is to distribute 6.8 million doses to the states in the initial push within 24 hours of an emergency use authorization. After that, it will become more available to the general population.

"It will be in locations they're comfortable with: local hospitals, doctor's offices, local pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens," he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the hope is to vaccinate the "most vulnerable" Americans by the end of December, then shift to senior citizens and first responders by the end of January.

Azar also talked about "vaccine hesitancy," -- people who might be reluctant to get the shots.

"I will get myself vaccinated as soon as I will be allowed to be vaccinated to demonstrate to the American people my complete confidence," he said.

As far as the military, some 70,000 active and select personnel and 1.7 million retirees and family members have been tested every week for the last five weeks.

"I'm proud of the work done to date, but we know there is more yet to be done," said Major General Lee Payne, Assistant Director for Combat Support, Defense Health Agency.