The corporation says they will be installing plexiglass guards at all registers and customer service counters in all stores across their network.

Food Lion announced they are adding plexiglass guards, designated hours for senior citizens, hiring additional employees and more in a press release on Friday.

The business says they will also install the guard at the pharmacy counter of stores that operate pharmacies, as an enhanced social distancing measure for their employees and customers.

“We are following guidance from state, local and national health care authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” said in response to some employees wearing masks and others are not. “Although there is little data to show they are needed for non-health care personnel, out of an abundance of caution, our associates may choose to use them. Their use is optional and at the associates’ discretion.”

The company says they are taking extra measures to encourage social distancing.

“We have placed signage in all our stores to remind customers and associates of the recommended social distancing practice of maintaining a 6-foot distance from others,” Food Lion said. “To help with this, we have removed hand baskets and small carts from our stores, and ask that customers use our large carts to shop.”

The business says to keeping a distance of two cart lengths apart from others equates to approximately 6 feet.

Food Lion says they are offering specially designated hours for senior citizens starting Monday.

“(We) will welcome customers who are 60 and older or who are immunocompromised on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. to shop,” the corporation said. “We are committed to serving our communities during this unprecedented time and ask that everyone please respect these designated shopping windows for their neighbors. “

The company says they have hired about 5,000 associates across their chain in order to address the need.

“We continue to implement guidance from local, state and national health authorities including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” the business said. “We are taking every step possible to provide a safe and clean environment to serve our customers during this time of need and have increased the frequency of our cleaning procedures and added even more rigorous practices.”

Food Lion says the installation process for the plexiglass guards has begun as of Friday and will be completed next week.

