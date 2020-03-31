The money will be used to feed local communities, care for employees impacted by the crisis and fund research to find a cure.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina grocery chain Food Lion announced Tuesday that it will donate $3.1 million to "address critical community needs" amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Funding from the donation will go to fight hunger, research for a coronavirus vaccine and care for employees and their families during the crisis.

Here's how the $3.1 million will be broken down, according to Food Lion

$500,000 will go toward medical research at UNC Health. Scientists are working to develop treatments for coronavirus.

$1 million, the equivalent of 10 million meals, will be given to Food Lion Feeds. This program provides food to local communities. Last week, Food Lion donated $600,000 to food banks across the region, including a large donation to Second Harvest of Metrolina. The additional funds will provide relief for those who may need more support during these unprecedented times such as children who need food because of school closures, seniors who are on limited incomes as well as our neighbors who are laid off from their jobs and just need a little help.

An additional $1 million will be poured into the Lion's Pride Foundation, which is an emergency care fund to support employees and their families during the crisis.