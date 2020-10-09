x
For ACC campuses, replicating pro-sports bubbles a challenge

Colleges can't match the limited-access bubbles from pro sports with students, student-athletes, instructors and employees coming and going from campuses daily.
Credit: AP
FILE - Clemson tight end Braden Galloway runs against LSU during the first half of the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. Galloway is seeing shorter lines at fast-food restaurants and fewer people around campus after Clemson started the fall semester with online-only undergraduate classes amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Atlantic Coast Conference schools and other colleges across the country poised to kickoff football seasons face multiple challenges in trying to replicate the bubbles that have allowed the NBA and NHL to resume play amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Several ACC schools have turned to online-only courses in hopes of reducing campus populations and minimizing the risk of outbreaks. 

That list includes North Carolina and North Carolina State calling off in-person undergraduate courses for the semester and clearing most students from on-campus housing. 

But colleges can't match the limited-access bubbles from pro sports with students, student-athletes, instructors and employees coming and going from campuses daily.

