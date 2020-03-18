Ford: Production will be suspended past March 30

Production at sites in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will halt through the end of the month to clean.

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford will continue its temporary suspension of production in North American past March 30, said Kumar Galhotr, Ford president of North America.

The company had originally announced it would temporarily suspend production at manufacturing sites in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. through March 30 for thorough cleaning, but Galhotr said production will be suspended past that date.

"In light of various governments’ orders to stay and work from home, Ford is not planning to restart our plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on Monday, March 30 as originally hoped," Galhotr said.

Galhotr said leaders will work with the UAW on the optimal timing for resuming vehicle production.

Ford temporarily closed the Michigan Assembly Plant final assembly building early March 18 after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19.

In addition, the company will instruct people who have had direct contact with that infected employee to self-quarantine and get medical attention. Those who have had close contact with those who have had direct contact are asked to watch for symptoms and seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

The move to temporarily close plants followed news that Ford leaders had formed a Coronavirus Task Force along with UAW, General Motors Co., and Fiat Chrysler leaders to implement enhanced protections for manufacturing and warehouse employees at all three companies.

Ford vehicle manufacturing sites in Germany and Romania have also temporarily halted production. The company had already asked all salaried employees, except those in critical roles that can’t be done off site, to work remotely until further notice.

