Forecasting life after the pandemic

Do you think about what our world will be like after COVID-19?

NORFOLK, Va. — The way we live has changed, and it’s a significant change that many people never expected to happen.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, families are quarantined in their homes, businesses are closing, and just about every aspect of daily life goes through virtual channels.

If you’re itching to get back to normal, just know normal could be very different on the other side of the pandemic.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially when you look at predictions from political science and social sciences academics.

Political scientist Mark Lawrence Schrad, for example, believes the pandemic could bring a new kind of patriotism to the country.

We’re used to associating pride with the armed forces, but doctors, nurses, and those on the frontlines of this pandemic could receive similar praise, according to his prediction. It would be a form of patriotism rooted in the health and life of our community, which is something we may have taken advantage of before the pandemic.

The other forecast is from MIT Social Studies of Science and Technology professor Sherry Turkle. Turkle envisions a big change on social media.

As soon as people started social distancing, you may have noticed a surge of people offering their services online for free. From virtual yoga classes to people making masks to help hospitals.