Former United House of Prayer member reacts to church's planned gathering in Newport News

13News Now's sister station, WCNC, says United House of Prayer, deemed a 'super spreader' in the Charlotte area, plans on having a large event in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A former member of the United House of Prayer is reacting to the church's ongoing events, despite the rise in COVID-19 cases.

After the church in Charlotte hosted events with large gatherings, it became known as a "super spreader" in the region and was linked to around 200 COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County.

Mecklenburg County health officials and one of the church members say the United House of Prayer plans to continue its events with one of the church locations in Newport News. They say the group plans on bringing people in several buses to attend a gathering.

A former member of the church, Fennell Harris, says he was born into the organization and left it years ago for personal reasons. He says after seeing the events occur and people become ill with the coronavirus, he became upset.

"I'm sad and disappointed," Harris said."The numbers are going up and a lot of these people in the church...they are vulnerable and it's very disrespectful to put them in harm's way."

After seeing what has been happening with the church, Harris said he feels discouraged from ever returning.

Meanwhile, the Hampton and Peninsula Health District confirmed it is aware of the event expected to take place this weekend in Newport News. The department sent the following statement to 13News Now:

"A representative of the United House of Prayer and our Environmental Health staff reviewed their Covid-19 mitigation plans and procedures. We are assured that the attendance will be limited to 250 and that mask use, distancing, and cleaning/sanitation procedures will be observed."