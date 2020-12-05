Four Virginia Beach city employees test positive for coronavirus

A Virginia Beach spokesperson says there have only been a small number of city workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach city spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that a small number of city employees all tested positive for COVID-19.

According to spokeswoman Julie Hill, four employees all tested positive. Hill says these cases are the first to surface in more than a month among city employees. These four employees are a part of a small portion of city workers who have tested positive as well.

Because of the test results, the Virginia Department of Health has now deemed this as a workplace outbreak.

Hill added that Virginia Beach is enforcing necessary measures as well as assessing and monitoring employees who may have been exposed.

The CDC is supposed to handle the trace investigations while the city's Occupational Safety and Health Services Division will make sure employees receive the appropriate level of care.